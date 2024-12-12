Shed fire spread causes about $110K in damage to Naperville home

A fire that sparked in a shed on Wednesday spread to a Naperville home, causing about $110,000 in damages.

Fire started in exterior shed

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call that came in around 7:45 p.m., reporting an exterior shed fire in the 300 block of Carriage Hill, according to a news release from the department.

Naperville police on the scene reported to the fire crews en route that the fire appeared to be spreading from the shed onto the home.

Blaze brought under control within 20 minutes

Once firefighters arrived, they did a full sweep, reporting seeing smoke and fire on part of the home. Once establishing that all residents had safely evacuated, crews were able to combat the fire, limit the spread, and get it under control within about 20 minutes.

No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

