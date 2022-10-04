Slow Down Strategies Proposed For Gartner Road In Naperville

Some slow-down strategies may be coming to Gartner Road between Washington Street and Charles Avenue in Naperville.

Pavement Markings, Yellow Banding Signs Among Options

The Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) will be considering several recommendations at its meeting this Thursday made by the Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Department. One is to yellow band the 25 mph speed limit signs on Gartner Road leaving Washington Street, Charles Avenue, Oleson Drive and Naper Boulevard. Another is to install a “25 MPH” pavement marking in two spots, one for eastbound traffic, and the other for westbound traffic. Staff also recommends putting in marked parking boxes between Julian Street and Charles Avenue, and installing a marked choker between Edgewater Drive and Driftwood Court.

Residents Voice Speeding Concerns

The proposed changes come after residents expressed concerns about speeding in that area: first, to TED in August, and then at the September TAB meeting. TAB directed city staff to look into speeding conditions on that stretch. They found that the sections of Gartner between Edgewater Drive and Driftwood Court, and between Whirlaway Avenue and Charles Avenue both showed speed above the city’s threshold.

In addition to the changes mentioned, city staff also said they would continue to put driver feedback signs, which note vehicle speeds, along the roadway periodically.

All-Way Stop Rejected

Residents in the area had also requested an all-way stop sign at the intersection of Gartner and Julian. City staff determined that intersection did not meet the requirement thresholds for putting in an all-way stop at that location.

Proposed Changes Timeline

If approved, the changes would be rolled out within the upcoming year.

This spring, staff will also be taking a look at the intersection of Gartner Road and Edgewater Drive along with the DuPage River Trail Crossing to assess biker and pedestrian traffic

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!