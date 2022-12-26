Small Structural Fire In Naperville On Christmas Eve

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, 12/24, about smoke coming from a home at the 800 block of Plainfield-Naperville Road. While en route, first responders were notified that all four occupants were not inside the house.

First Responders On Scene

In total, 26 first responders were on the scene which included: Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one squad car, two ambulances, two shift commanders, and one extra ambulance was added because of the frigid temperatures.

What Caused The Smoking?

It took six minutes for the first units to arrive on the scene, and just moments later it was determined that a mattress was on fire in the basement.

A water supply was connected, and primary and secondary searches were made. Once completed, they entered the house with a hose to extinguish the fire in the basement.

More fire companies arrived to assist with the water supply, perform salvage and overhaul, smoke removal, and extinguish the hidden fires.

The Naperville Fire Department took just 20 minutes from the initial call for the fire to be under control.

The Aftermath Of The Fire

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the house with shelter and help with personal belongings. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, as the Naperville Fire Investigators are working to find what happened.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy reports.

