Smoke coming from the garage caused $50,000 worth of damages to Naperville home

A garage fire at a Naperville home on Tuesday afternoon caused about $50,000 of damage.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call around 3:26 p.m. of smoke coming from the garage of a two-story residence in the 1300 block of Bailey Road, according to a press release from the department.

Residents assisted out of home

Once on the scene firefighters did a sweep and found two occupants of the residence were home. Fire department personnel assisted them out of the house.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the garage.

Garage fire under control in 15 minutes

The fire took 15 minutes to extinguish and the fire department stayed on scene for an hour to combat any spot fires and conduct operations.

One person received medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for care.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The house was deemed to be habitable.

