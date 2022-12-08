Keep an eye out for magical snowmen chilling on downtown store windows during the month of December, as Magical Holiday Windows has kicked off in Naperville.

“It’s a tradition we’ve been doing for a few years now,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano. “A great way to get people downtown and get them in the holiday spirit. Just a fun way to walk around and see the themed paintings on the window. This year we decided on snowmen, snowwomen and snow children.”

Winter Wonderland

There will be 25 different holiday paintings scattered around downtown Naperville. Local artist Jose Sanchez has the job of bringing the holiday spirit to the storefronts.

“Everything is in my head,” said Sanchez. “So I draw the idea free hand with the white paint, and then we cover it up with another base and put the colors.”

Sanchez has come to Naperville for the past six years with a paintbrush in hand. Last December it was polar bears he was painting, so this year’s snowpeople is a fun switch.

“He’s so creative and talented,” said Tufano. “What we like about partnering with him is he finds creative ways to incorporate the business into his painting.”

Unique Holiday Storefronts

Each of the 25 store windows is unique in that it features a different rendition of a snowperson.

“At a business like Jimmy John’s you might see a snowman holding a sandwich, said Tufano. “A business like Naperville Running Company, you might see a snowman wearing cool running shoes. So we really like that he’s creative like that.”

Clearly there’s “snow” place better to enjoy the holiday season than downtown Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

