Solemn Oath Brewery tapping into Bears-Packers rivalry

A Naperville brewery business is tapping into the Chicago Bears – Green Bay Packers longstanding rivalry.

Solemn Oath Brewery posted on social media just before the last playoff game between the two teams that their “Cheesehead founder” would do whatever the top comment said if the Bears win.

“This was a way for us to talk to people and have some fun and work with our community and culture that we worked so hard to build, and just give them a chance to poke fun at me for a while and give a chance to be creative and see what they came up with,” said Solemn Oath owner John Barley.

The online response to the playoff challenge

The post generated thousands of views and dozens of different ideas. Some of the comments included things like: running a 5k race in Wisconsin wearing ballerina slippers, a tutu, and Bears jersey; recreating the “Superbowl Shuffle” with the Solemn Oath staff; and even getting a Bears tattoo.

Ultimately, founder John Barley, originally from Wisconsin and a lifelong Packers fan, found himself on the losing end of that challenge after the Bears defeated the Packers 31-27.

“When we posted it, I knew it was going to be a good game, but I was pretty confident in what our chances were, but you never imagine that happening, 25 points in the fourth quarter,” Barley said.

“I thought it was gutsy just putting it out there after the game before [the Bears-Packers game],” said Danny Boccassini, Brewer for Solemn Oath Brewery and avid Chicago Bears fan. “I just sent him a kissy face emoji after the game was over.”

The winning suggestion

The payoff after the Bears’ big win? Solemn Oath will be brewing a brand-new beer with the name “Green Bay Tears” as a result of the number one comment.

“I would love to make a beer called Green Bay Tears,” said Boccassini. “That’s awesome.”

“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and [we’re] going to have to make that beer,” said Barley. “The community came up with the name and voted on it, and so that’s what we’ll come up with it.”

While they have yet to determine the beer’s flavor and ingredients, a few ideas are starting to brew.

“I think it’s got to be salty if it’s going to be tears,” said Boccassini.

When to expect “Green Bay Tears” on tap

The Green Bay Tears beer should officially be on tap in time to kick off the NFL’s next season in the fall. Solemn Oath plans to sell it at both their Naperville and Chicago tap houses, as well as distribute it to various bars.

For now, Barley will just have to swallow the loss.

“It’s hard, but I think we’ll come back next year and put the Bears back in their place.”

In the meantime, one thing’s for sure: the Bears-Packers rivalry is alive and fermenting in Naperville. As for the Chicago team, Solemn Oath is welcoming fans to watch Sunday’s game against the Rams at their brewery at 1661 Quincy Ave #179, Naperville. Kickoff is at 5:30pm.

