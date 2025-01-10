Souper Bowl Stroll coming to Downtown Naperville

There’s a tasty new event coming to Downtown Naperville at the beginning of February.

Souper Bowl Stroll brings tasty competition

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will be hosting its inaugural Souper Bowl Stroll on Sunday, Feb. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants can take a stroll to a number of downtown Naperville restaurants, where they’ll be treated to samples of soups, stews, or chilis.

But much like the traditional “Super Bowl” – this is also a competition. After taste-testing at seven different stops, diners will vote for their favorite spoonful.

“Soup-ort” the theme by wearing football jersey

Besides the samples, participants will also get a complimentary mug. Diners are also encouraged to show up in their favorite football team jersey or apparel if they’d like, to “soup-ort” the theme.

Tickets for the Souper Bowl Stroll will be available for purchase on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

