Spirit Christmas opens new Naperville location

A new store in town with a seasonal twist has arrived just in time for the holidays.

Spirit Christmas, a sister store of Spirit Halloween, opened a location in Naperville this year at 336 Illinois Route 59.

Spirit Christmas brings the holidays to all five senses

Like its Halloween affiliate, Spirit Christmas features holiday decorations and costumes for the season’s festivities.

“Our stores are designed to be what our CEO Steven Silverstein likes to call a 5-sense retailer,” said Mary Griswold, a marketing and public relations assistant at Spencer’s, Spirit Halloween, and Spirit Christmas. “You can see, touch, smell, hear, taste, and feel the season.”

Inside, guests can find ugly Christmas sweaters, outdoor blow-up characters, and strings of lights. The store still has empty room to expand its stock in future seasons.

“We want guests to interact with the products and be inspired. That hands-on, experiential shopping environment is something you just can’t replicate online, and it’s what truly sets Spirit Christmas apart,” Griswold continued.

Spirit Christmas stores return for a third time

Spirit Halloween originally tested a Christmas-themed store in 1990, extending the leases of a few locations to last through the holidays. The store was eventually discontinued, but after Spencer’s Gifts bought the company, a few Spirit Christmas stores were revived in 2005 and 2006.

They returned in 2024 with eight stores nationwide and have now expanded to thirty locations for the 2025 season.

The business chose Naperville for one of the locations after evaluating the Spirit Halloween markets around the country.

“We’ve built a strong foundation in creating innovative, seasonal retail experiences that resonate with guests, and the holiday season presented a perfect opportunity to expand that approach,” Griswold said.

Potential for future expansion

Though Griswold did not share future expansions at this time, she noted that the company is “excited to continue exploring how Spirit Christmas can bring festive joy to communities through immersive retail experiences.”

The Naperville location will be open through the end of the year.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!