Stan’s Donuts celebrates grand opening in Naperville

Naperville’s sweet tooth just got a big boost — and some people were willing to lose a little sleep for it! This morning, Chicago-based Stan’s Donuts opened its doors for the very first time in Naperville, and hundreds lined up before sunrise hoping for coffee, pastries… and maybe even a lifetime supply of donuts.

A dancing donut helped supply the energy as the opening, located at 408 S Route 59, marks the 18th standalone store in Illinois.

Father and daughter, Peter and Tyler Hunt, were first in line, arriving at 2:30 a.m. for the 6 o’clock opening.

“I don’t have to go all the way over to Oakbrook anymore!” said customer Peter Hunt.

The first 150 customers had a chance to win one of three prizes: a painting of the original Chicago store, a KitchenAid mixer, or the coveted Golden Donut, which comes with free donuts for life.

After about 120 customers, only the painting had been awarded, and just 30 or so boxes remained from the giant prize stack. Then, a couple from Joliet stepped up and won back-to-back prizes — making it a morning they’ll never forget.

“I don’t know what to say,” said KitchenAid mixer winner Philip White. “I had no idea this would happen today, one of us, let alone both of us!”

While Philip was posing with his prize, his girlfriend Carina won the Golden Donut.

But when they arrived about three hours earlier, the two almost didn’t stick around.

“So we got up at four in the morning, and when we got here, the line was around the building, we almost considered leaving,” said Golden Donut winner Carina Garcia. “But no, we stopped, and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re out here, let’s have a good time, get some donuts – the donuts are great.’ So, we ended up getting both prizes!”

Many families and friends waited for hours, including the Bollendorf family, who were second in line.

“I’ve only had them out of the store, so I had to try it fresh,” said customer Gregg Bollendorf. “So I’ve been kind of eyeballing this and waiting to see when they were going to open.”

“I drive to work, and I’ve been watching it get built,” added customer Nick Bollendorf. “So I was like, you know, I’m determined to get here early in the morning.”

Joe Lovelace was third in line — and might be in the running for husband of the year.

“’Cause my wife told me I had to,” said customer Joe Lovelace with a smile. “She texted me and said, ‘Hey, this is opening,’ so she wanted me to get in line to get whatever swag I can get.”

Stan’s Donuts President Phil Wilson says this new store has a few surprises — and hinted that it might not be the last Naperville sees.

“We’ve got some new features inside here that are a little bit different than some of the other stores,” said Wilson. “So, we really tried to cater this store to the market, and we’re super excited to be here. We’re looking for another location in Naperville, too.”

From the Golden Donut to the first fresh bite, Stan’s grand opening was a hole lot of fun.