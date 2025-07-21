Stan’s Donuts opening in Naperville this August

Chicago-based doughnut shop Stan’s Donuts will open its doors this August at Block 59, located at 408 S. Route 59, according to a news release.

Grand opening treats at Naperville’s Stan’s Donuts

To celebrate the opening of its 18th standalone location in Illinois, Stan’s Donuts is offering some special opening-day treats.

On Saturday, August 9, at 6 a.m., the first 100 customers will have the chance to receive the “Golden Donut,” which grants free donuts for life.

The “Golden Donut” will be inside one of the boxes given to the first 100 people in line.

Two other lucky boxes will contain a certificate for a KitchenAid Mixer and a framed print of artist Julia Hagens’ painting of Stan’s original Wicker Park shop.

The remaining boxes will include a regular doughnut, and all 100 guests will receive a limited-edition Stan’s Donuts t-shirt.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the festivities.

About Stan’s Donuts

Stan’s Donuts traces its origin to Los Angeles, where founder Stan Berman created a namesake shop that became a local favorite. In 2014, Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company partnered with Berman to open the first Stan’s Donuts in Chicago.

Stan’s Donuts offers a variety of doughnuts, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and coffee beverages for customers to choose from.

Photo courtesy: Stan’s Donuts

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!