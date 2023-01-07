Naperville mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens will stay on the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election ballot, while city council candidate Derek McDaniel will be removed. The decision on these cases was announced this morning by the DuPage County Circuit Court.

Tiffany Stephens Decision

Arian Ahmadpour filed an objection on Dec. 5 against Stephens’ petition for office. Stephens’ candidacy for mayor was being challenged over a residency issue. Mayoral candidates are required to have resided in Naperville for one year prior to the Consolidated Election.

On Dec. 12, the Naperville Electoral Board voted 2-1 to overrule the objection of Stephens. Ahmadpour appealed the decision to the DuPage County Court.

“A basic requirement, if you want to be elected, is that you have to live there and be a resident,” said attorney Ross Secler, appearing on behalf of Arian Ahmadpour. “Actions speak loudly, she was registered to vote in the City of Aurora and voted twice.”

Attorney Keri-Lyn Krafthefer, representing Tiffany Stephens, argued the mayoral candidate lived in her Naperville office before purchasing her current Naperville residence in June of 2022.

“This isn’t a situation where she lived at different addresses,” said Krafthefer. “She lived in her office.”

Hon. Craig R. Belford confirmed the decision from the Naperville Election Board, saying their decision on Stephens’ residency in Naperville was not erroneous.

Derek McDaniel Decision

Ahmadpour filed an objection on Dec. 5 against McDaniel’s petition for office, which cited a lack of page numbering on the petition.

On Dec. 12, the Naperville Electoral Board voted 2-1 to overrule the objection to Naperville City Council candidate Derek McDaniel. Ahmadpour appealed the decision to the DuPage County Court.

“The key is there are no contested facts in this case,” said Secler. “There was no numbering. This isn’t a case where numbering is out of order. Not one single page was ordered. There was no substantial compliance.

Krafthefer, representing Derek McDaniel, stated the objector was asking the court to overturn the 1978 case Stevenson v. County Officers Electoral Bd. Stevenson was allowed to remain on the ballot despite not numbering his 48-page petition.

“The Naperville Electoral Board looked at the Stevenson case and found he was entitled to remain on the ballot,” said Krafthefer. “There was no allegation that (McDaniel) isn’t qualified to run, or that his signatures were invalid.”

Belford cited section 10-4 of the Illinois Election Code in the court’s decision. Belford stated it was, “undisputed that the candidate failed to number the ballot,” and motioned the Naperville City Clerk’s office to remove McDaniel from the city council ballot.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

