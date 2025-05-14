Stepping inside the Islamic Center of Naperville’s newest mosque

The Islamic Center of Naperville’s fourth mosque, An-Noor, is up and running at 3540 248th Ave.

Looking ahead to the ICN’s upcoming open mosque day this weekend, education director Omar Hedroug gave NCTV17 a tour of the newest center.

The ICN’s first mosque built from the ground up

An-Noor is the first facility the ICN built from the ground up, rather than renovating an existing space. The name means “The Light” in Arabic, reflecting the building’s symbolic and spiritual role.

“It is a source of light for us as a community. A place where we come to connect, to spiritually refresh and rejuvenate, but also, the idea of light emanating from this place and being something that benefits not just those who attend, but also all those who are around. So our neighbors, the community, [and] Naperville as a whole,” said Hedroug.

It’s a 28,400-square-foot building, created to offer another facility to the growing Muslim population in the area.

The exterior features large windows and crescent moons, a symbol often associated with Ramadan. Like most mosques, it faces Masjid al-Haram, and more specifically, the Kaaba.

“That is the first mosque in the first place that the worship of God was established on Earth. So every mosque that comes after it is a satellite of that. So every believer, no matter where they are, everyone who is praying is facing the same direction,” said Hedroug.

Stepping inside the first floor of An-Noor

Visitors entering the mosque are welcomed by the building’s theme of light.

“We have this beautiful chandelier in the foyer that’s one of the first things that you see when you look up. Beyond it being something that is beautifully designed in its architecture, you also have an important spiritual detail that greets you when you come into the mosque, and that is you have the names of God carved into the chandelier,” said Hedroug.

Toward the back of the mosque is the men’s prayer room, an open, spacious area that includes a mihrab, minbar, and chairs for those who need to sit while praying.

Above the men’s prayer hall is another chandelier, also tied to the theme of light.

“What it has written around it is a verse or an āyah from the Quran, from our holy book. It’s called the “Verse of Light,” which is in the Chapter of Light, and it’s a parable about the light of God on this Earth with the believers in the mosques,” said Hedroug.

Spiritual symbolism continues throughout the mosque, including in spaces like the wudu rooms.

“Wudu means ablution, basically a ritual type of washing. That is something that is a prerequisite to the prayer. So before the prayer, we do like a specific type of washing that is kind of physically and spiritually preparing us for the prayer,” said Hedroug.

The women’s prayer hall

On the second floor, visitors will find areas dedicated to women, including their own prayer hall.

“This is a place that they can have that is private, quiet, and that gives them access to seeing the imam during the sermons and seeing the main hall. The way that the prayer is structured, you have the men in the front and then the women behind them. So behind, above, just a place that they can be in that specific space together,” said Hedroug.

Women have access to the same facilities as men on the second floor, as well as a dedicated room for mothers.

Focus on accessibility

When construction of the mosque began in 2022, Hedroug said accessibility was a top priority.

“We want it to be something not just for a certain segment or for a certain group, but that everyone and anyone who wants to come can feel like the mosque is open and accessible for them. That it’s home for them,” said Hedroug.

To support that goal, the building features a special needs room, accessible bathrooms, and an elevator to get visitors to the first floor, second floor, and basement. Plans for the basement are still being determined, but it currently features a men’s and women’s shower.

“In the last part of the month of Ramadan, people do what’s called Iʿtikāf, or like a devotional seclusion, where they make the mosque, in a way, their home. So they spend days and nights for multiple days, in the mosque. So the showers provide a way for them to shower while they’re here in the mosque,” said Hedroug.

The ICN’s upcoming open mosque day at An-Noor

An-Noor officially opened its doors to the community last December.

It was a long time in the making, going through 10 months of discussions at Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meetings before receiving a positive recommendation in October 2021. A month later, it was unanimously approved by the Naperville City Council.

For those looking to step inside, the ICN is hosting its first open mosque day at the facility on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This mosque has been a dream for a very long time. So it’s something that we’re very excited to have in Naperville, and it’s something that we’re very excited to show and to share to the greater community as well,” said Hedroug.

