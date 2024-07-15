Storm-related fire at Naperville home causes $150k in damages

A “storm-related” fire at a Naperville home on Sunday night caused around $150,000 in damages and left the house uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

House fire at Schumacher Lane

Authorities say the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) responded to a report of smoke at a residence on the 2000 block of Schumacher Lane, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

While the fire department was en route to the home, the ECC received a report of flames spotted at the residence.

Once fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire along the roof line of the house.

Fire crews were able to control the fire within 15 minutes and stayed on site to ensure the home was secured. No adjoining buildings were damaged.

Residents safely evacuate the home

The residents were home at the time of the incident and were able to safely exit before the fire department arrived. No injuries were sustained by the residents or firefighters in the incident.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was linked to last night’s storm.

The Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Electric Department assisted the fire department at the scene.

