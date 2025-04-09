Student services educator ‘coming back’ to leadership role in IPSD 204

An educator with experience in both Naperville-area public districts is returning to Indian Prairie School District 204 to take on the role of assistant superintendent for student services.

Christine Igoe of Woodridge was appointed to the position Monday night by a unanimous vote of the school board. She’ll take over the spot July 1 from Christina Sepiol, who is retiring June 30, when the district’s fiscal year ends.

The student services department Igoe will be leading coordinates support for students with special needs and provides transcripts, student records and parent resources, among other functions.

‘Coming back home’ to IPSD 204 for student services role

Igoe once served as an assistant principal in District 204, Superintendent Adrian Talley said. And she’s a familiar face in Naperville, having served as assistant superintendent of student services in Naperville School District 203 from 2014 to 2021.

“She is coming back to Indian Prairie School District,” Talley said, “so you can come back home again.”

Igoe’s current position as chief academic officer in St. Charles School District 303, as well as her previous experience as a special education administrator and literacy coach in Plainfield set her apart for the role, Talley said.

“Dr. Igoe spoke about her desire to create positive relationships with schools and school administrators,” he said. “She also talked about building upon our district’s current inclusiveness for students.”

Other new administrators coming this summer

District 204 also will have a new director of research and assessment come July 1, and new principals at Hill and Gregory Middle Schools in Naperville, along with the STEPS transition program for students with disabilities.

