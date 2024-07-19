Suspect still at large after armed robbery at Route 59 business in Naperville

Naperville police are searching for the suspect from an armed robbery at a business on Route 59 Friday morning, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Police investigating armed robbery

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, July 19, authorities say Naperville police responded to a business in the 4900 block of South Route 59 after receiving a report of an armed robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior.

Officials report the offender, armed with a handgun, stole money from the business and an employee’s necklace. No one was harmed during the incident.

According to police, the suspect left the area on foot, but officials say preliminary investigations found the robber may have been dropped off at the business in a white sedan.

Police say the suspect is described as a “male wearing black pants, a black hooded shirt, black gloves and a mask.”

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-548-2955 or email NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!