Suspect still at large after shooting incident on Naperville’s northeast side

Naperville police are searching for the suspect in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon that left one person injured, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Shooting incident “still under investigation”

Just before 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, authorities say police responded to the area of Iroquois Avenue and Kennebec Lane after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Naperville police found the victim outside of a home on the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say the offender fled the scene in a vehicle. Police deployed a K-9 unit and a drone to search for the suspect.

A Naper Notify alert asked all area residents to shelter in place.

Incident was not random act, police say

Police say their preliminary investigations have found the incident “does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-548-2955, or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!