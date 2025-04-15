Teens invited to apply for Naperville police summer Youth Academy

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Academy.

Free six-week program offers teens insight into Naperville police operations

The free six-week program will be held on Thursday nights starting May 29 at the Naperville Police Department. Sessions run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering teens a chance to learn more about the department through classes, discussions, and hands-on demonstrations.

Members of the department will cover topics including forensics, police patrols, the canine unit, investigations, and special response team.

Youth Academy spots filled on first-come, first-served basis

Spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited enrollment. Applicants must either currently be in high school or slotted to start in fall of 2025, either live in or attend high school in Naperville, and be a student in good standing, with no criminal contacts.

They must also have permission from their parents and transport to and from the police station.

Application process for Youth Academy

Applications for the program are available for download on the city of Naperville website. They must be submitted by Wednesday, May 21 to Sergeant Mike McLean either via email, or in person at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

