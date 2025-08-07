Tensions arise during routine board assignment discussion at Naperville D203 meeting    

An annual, routine agenda item sparked an in-depth discussion and, at one point, a heated exchange, at a recent Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting.

The discussion, which occurred at a Monday, Aug. 4 meeting, revolved around the schedule for board member assignments for the review of bills and claims. Each month, a board member meets with someone within Naperville 203’s finance staff to comb through financial statements before bringing the full list of bills and claims to the board for action.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black, who is in her third year on the elected board, doubled down on past remarks she has made about the board’s overall bills and claims review process and said she is not comfortable carrying out the duty. Kelley Black, according to the schedule presented, is slated to oversee the review in January and July of 2026.

Kelley Black explains her position on the review process

At the recent board meeting, Kelley Black said she will not participate in the bills and claims review process, despite a legal opinion early this year from the board’s attorney that stated the process is compliant with all state laws and standards through the Illinois Association of School Boards..

“If the board decides to continue with their current practices, I will respectfully decline to sign off on the expenditures of the taxpayer money,” Kelley Black said.

In explaining her position, Kelley Black said she desires additional information on bills and claims, including object codes and expenditure descriptions on the reports.

“Without this information, I cannot reasonably determine whether the spending aligns with district goals or complies with state requirements,” Kelley Black said. “This is not about me refusing to do a job; rather, it is about doing my part reasonably and ethically.”

Other board members defend current process

The other six members on the Naperville 203 board of education — including the two newcomers who joined in May — each defended the current process for reviewing bills and claims and indicated they were comfortable with the protocols in place and had no desire to make any adjustments.

Board member Kristine Gericke said the district’s finance staff has been helpful in answering questions, as they arise, each time she conducts the review.

“It’s a very granular piece for me,” Gericke said. “Every one of those receipts is reviewed, to make sure it is in compliance with policy. Everything is being reviewed. It’s not a responsibility that I would want to see changed for our board.”

Board member Marc Willensky, who is one of the new board members, spoke of an opportunity he had to shadow and learn about the overall bills and claims review process.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to understand how the district does business. You get to see the different types of expenses that come through,” Willensky said. “I thought it was a very insightful exercise in understanding the business.”

Board member Amanda McMillen also spoke highly of the process, noting she has gained a deeper understanding of district operations in the four years she has been doing the reviews.

“It’s a really great way to learn about the amazing oversight that the fiscal department has,” McMillen said. “I respect the current process … but I am also appreciative that we get to share it with each other, because it is a lot.”

Kelley Black, Cush clash over the issue

Toward the end of the discussion at the board’s Aug. 4 meeting, School Board President Charles Cush took Kelley Black to task for declining to take part in the bills and claims reviews. Early this year, Cush made similar criticisms of Kelley Black’s stance.

In her 27 months on the board, Kelley Black has not overseen the bills and claims review.

“To say that there’s some legal jeopardy or whatever is literally just an excuse for your failure … to do the work,” Cush said to Kelley Black.

“It is a responsibility that you have, that you have walked away from, that at the end of the day, you owe it to the community to take a look at the dollars,” Cush added. “You should at least step up to the plate and actually do the job of looking at the bills and claims before you disparage the process and before you throw up some false, nonsensical legal argument.”

As Kelley Black attempted to respond to some of Cush’s comments, Cush at one point banged his gavel multiple times as Kelley Black discussed issues that were not directly related to the bills and claims schedule or review process.

“You are not going to highjack this meeting for the purposes of your grandstanding,” Cush said.

In response, Kelley Black said, “What are you afraid I’ll say?”

Cush, in response, said, “I have no fear of you whatsoever.”

Latest in a series of strains between Kelley Black and rest of D203 board

The recent bills and claims discussion is the latest in an ongoing string of issues that have arisen between Kelley Black and the rest of the board. Early in the year, the board censured Kelley Black.

More recently, district officials have alleged Kelley Black recorded an advisory group’s meeting without consent. A Naperville 203 attorney filed a complaint, alleging Kelley Black did not have the authority to conduct the recording, which was linked to a meeting that was a part of a panel under Superintendent Dan Bridges’ leadership and, therefore, is not subject to Illinois’ Open Meetings Act.

To date, no charges have been filed against Kelley Black from the complaint, which was filed in June.

Committee and adopt-a-school assignments were doled out at the board’s June 16 meeting, and Kelley Black was not included in either. She was not present at the specific meeting to comment on the omissions, but did speak to the issue at the most recent Aug. 4 meeting.

Kelley Black said she is open to attending any school program or event and encouraged students, staff, and parents to take her up on her offer by making the proper request through Bridges’ office.

Speaking to the omissions, Kelley Black said, “While disappointing, I remain committed to approaching this moment with optimism and integrity, and to continue my work on behalf of our students, staff, and families.”

