Text-to-911 comes to DuPage County

DuPage County residents now have the ability to send a text message to 911 as emergencies arise.

The additional feature, which is the byproduct of technological upgrades, was highlighted during the county’s recognition of a national campaign on the importance public safety telecommunicators play in dispatching vital information.

“Text-to-911 is a critical step forward in making emergency services more accessible and inclusive,” County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said in a statement.

DuPage County Board member Dawn DeSart shares personal story

County Board member Dawn DeSart—who represents portions of Naperville, Aurora, and Lisle through her District 5 seat—said she believed the new feature would benefit residents throughout the region. At a meeting on Tuesday, April 8, she shared a personal experience.

“I’d like to tell you all how important text-to-911 is,” DeSart, a resident of Naperville for more than 40 years, said. “Four years ago this week, I couldn’t breathe. It turns out I had double pneumonia. There was no text-to-911 at that time, and I was home alone.”

As she recounted the experience, DeSart said she was unable to speak because of her health condition. She continued calling 911 and hanging up.

“One of you stayed with me,” DeSart said, referencing public safety dispatchers. “I just tried to get a word out that I needed help.”

Speaking to the new technology, DeSart said, “Thank God for text-to-911, because that is a game changer for people like me.”

Details on text-to-911

DuPage County’s text-to-911 system is compatible with all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. It works on any text-capable device, including smartphones and tablets.

Dispatchers, however, will not be able to receive any photos, videos, or emojis sent via text.

In the county’s news release, Conroy said the new feature can prove beneficial in a number of instances.

“Whether someone is deaf or hard of hearing, experiencing a medical emergency that affects speech or in a situation where speaking could put them in danger, this service ensures they can reach out for help,” Conroy said in her statement.

While text-to-911 does provide another avenue for people to relay critical emergency information to dispatchers, county officials emphasize the traditional method of calling is still recommended as the first step, whenever possible.

“Call if you can, and text if you can’t,” Greg Schwarze, chair of the Emergency Telephone System Board of DuPage County, said in a statement. “Calling is better than texting because emergency dispatchers can get more immediate information that can speed up emergency response.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week awareness campaign

The announcement of the availability of text-to-911 coincided with the DuPage County’s recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is promoted across the U.S. each April. This year, it is officially being recognized from April 13-19.

At the April 8 County Board meeting, Conroy read a proclamation that recognizes the vital role public safety communicators play in DuPage.

Across the county, there are 142 dispatchers who work out of one of the three public safety answering points.

Naperville Text to 911 capability launched in 2021

Text to 911 is a service that’s been offered in Naperville since September of 2021. At that time, the city’s Emergency Communications Center integrated texting for residents with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile/Sprint wireless service, so they could reach 911 by text when calling is not an option.

The DuPage County service will impact communities dispatched by Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center and DuPage Public Safety Communications.

