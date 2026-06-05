The Belmont American Steakhouse sizzles onto the downtown Naperville scene

A new culinary contender is raising the “steaks” this summer as it opens in downtown Naperville.

Shifting to a slower focus

The Empire Restaurant Group, the company behind the likes of Empire, Fiamme, and most recently The George, is expanding its footprint in the area once again. Its latest venture? The Belmont American Steakhouse at 35 S Washington St.

“A lot of our places are quicker, more casual things,” said co-founder Will Cullen. “Our focus here on this one is to really slow things down. When somebody comes in, we want to know their name, know their drink.”

The steakhouse is making its limited debut this weekend, introducing its premium cuts of beef to an exclusive group for early access. The menu highlights products, like their signature 42-ounce tomahawk steak, that come from small farms around the country, such as Blackwell Farms in Kentucky and Chatel Farms in Georgia.

“We’re really proud to bring some of these places maybe you haven’t heard of to the forefront,” said Cullen.

In addition to steaks, guests can expect an upscale, well-rounded menu with everything from heritage pork to fresh seafood to seasonally inspired dishes, Cullen said.

From Catch 35 to 1960s

Cullen, who co-founded the steakhouse alongside David Miller and Executive Chef Zac Rogers, says the vacant building where former seafood restaurant Catch 35 used to be provided the perfect infrastructure for the new venture.

“The bones were here to put in this steakhouse. As far as the kitchen equipment and placement of that stuff, it works out well economically,” he said. “We gutted everything in the front of the house. When you come in here, it’s a different world.”

That new world, Cullen says, was deliberately designed to transport customers back to the 1960s era of dining.

“It was that time where martinis were popular, Sinatra was around, people were sitting in big, leather booths, when dinner was slower. You enjoyed time with friends and family,” said Cullen.

Dining details

Tables at the restaurant are by reservation only, while seats at the bar are available for walk-ins. Public reservations begin this Sunday evening. At the moment, the establishment is only open for dinner starting at 4 p.m., but they plan to offer lunch in the near future.

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