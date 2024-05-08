The Boy Scouts of America is now Scouting America to better reflect the organization’s continued commitment to welcoming every youth and family to experience the benefits of Scouting.

The change will go into effect on the organization’s 115th anniversary or February 8, 2025.

The announcement also coincides with the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs. More than 176,000 girls are a part of Scouting America today.

While the name is changing, the mission of the organization will remain the same: to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lives by instilling the timeless values of the Scout Oath and Law said the Boy Scouts of America via a press statement.

Boys Scouts impact locally with Three Fires Council

Locally, Three Fires Council Executive Director Ron Wentzell said, “We are excited to embrace the new name change for Scouting to promote more diversity and inclusion among our members and become a well-established name in our communities.”

Three Fires Council is headquartered in St. Charles and serves more than 7,000 scouts in DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.

More than 2.75 million Eagle Scouts

Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910 and more than 130 million Americans have been through its programs.

To date, more than 2.75 million youth have earned Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

