The Cheesecake Factory opening in Naperville this summer

The Cheesecake Factory at Naperville’s Block 59 is set to open this summer, according to the restaurant’s careers webpage.

Naperville’s location will be its sixth in Illinois when it opens its doors to the community at 428 S State Route 59 on June 17.

Joining the list of businesses at Naperville’s Block 59

The restaurant’s menu features more than 250 items, including burgers, pastas, steaks, and sandwiches. Staying true to its name, The Cheesecake Factory also offers over 30 cheesecake flavors.

It will join other businesses already open at Block 59, like Shake Shack, Lazy Dog Restaurant, Hollywood Palms Cinema, and Walter E. Smithe.

Several more eateries are set to open in the near future, including Stan’s Donuts, Piccolo Buco, First Watch, Yard House, Velvet Taco, FreshFin, and Crisp & Green. Ruth’s Chris Steak House will look to join the rest in 2026.

Block 59’s grand opening

The grand opening for Block 59 is scheduled for this fall, according to Rich Dippolito, vice president of redevelopment for Brixmor. By then, he hopes all site work will be completed, the event plaza will be open, and most buildings will be in place.

He’s also hopeful that everything at Block 59 will be open and operating by next spring.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!