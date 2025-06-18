The Cheesecake Factory opens in Naperville at Block 59

The wait is over. The Cheesecake Factory in Naperville at 428 S State Route 59 officially opened its doors to the community on Tuesday morning.

It’s the newest addition to Naperville’s restaurant and entertainment development Block 59.

“We are ecstatic to finally be opening here at Block 59 in Naperville. I think there were rumors we were coming before we could officially announce it was true. Ever since then, I know there’s been a lot of buzz in the area. We couldn’t be more excited to finally have our opening day here,” said Alethea Rowe, senior director of public relations and global branding for The Cheesecake Factory.

Bringing The Cheesecake Factory to Naperville

Guests made their way into the restaurant, looking forward to The Cheesecake Factory menu featuring more than 250 items and over 30 cheesecake flavors.

The Naperville Cheesecake Factory will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“There’s something for everyone at The Cheesecake Factory. Great hospitality, great service, and a wonderful meal,” said Rowe.

The Naperville location is The Cheesecake Factory’s seventh restaurant in Illinois and features a look different than others.

“This is our contemporary new design. We have herringbone floors, walnut-clad ceilings, [and] clusters of balloon glass light fixtures. Then our signature part of our design is the custom mural that is right above the cook’s line. It’s just beautiful, bright colors. I think it really draws your eye to the kitchen, where all the magic is happening, with all those dishes being prepared,” said Rowe.

Now fully running with a team of over 300 staff members, the restaurant is ready to offer another place to dine in Naperville.

“Having an opportunity to open here to serve folks on this part of town and also to be part of Block 59, which is going to be such a wonderful dining and entertainment destination, we’re really excited to be part of it,” said Rowe.

