The City of Naperville begins Municipal Center parking deck maintenance

The City of Naperville begins maintenance work today on the Municipal Center parking deck, located at 400 S. Eagle Street.

Two phases of maintenance

The first phase of parking deck repairs includes the closure of the entrance from Webster Street and the east half of the lower deck. The second phase encompasses the entrance closure from Eagle Street and the west half of the lower deck.

The over-30-year-old parking deck will receive concrete repairs, an epoxy coating overlay, and new stripping.

Accessible parking may need to be relocated with the goal of keeping two spaces on the lower level.

The 24/7 utility payment drive-thru will be relocated from the lower entrance of the parking garage to the circle drive at the front entrance of the Municipal Center.

Municipal Center parking during maintenance

The City of Naperville will keep one-half of a parking level open at all times, but residents are encouraged to park on the upper deck or use other options.

Municipal Center visitors are reminded about parking spaces at the Water Street Parking Facility, located at 130 S. Water Street.

When will construction be complete?

Barring weather or unforeseen circumstances, the project should be complete, and all parking spaces available by the end of August 2023.

For more information and updates about the Municipal Center parking deck improvements, visit the City of Naperville’s website.

