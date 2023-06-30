The City of Naperville to launch its 2023 community survey

The City of Naperville will conduct a community survey this summer, including questions on community livability and the quality of government services.

The city announced the survey in the June 29 Manager’s Memorandum, sent through Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger.

Why Naperville is sending out this survey

In 2021, the City of Naperville approved a new priorities plan which recommended the city hold a “statistically valid citizen survey” every two to three years. The results of each survey will help policymakers and city staff reframe the discussion of key Naperville issues.

The last community survey was held in 2016.

Survey schedule

Beginning July 5, the city will mail out survey postcards to randomly selected Naperville households in different areas of town.

Postcards will include a unique pin and link to complete the survey. A reminder postcard will be sent with a paper survey option in the following weeks, encouraging those residents to take part if they haven’t already.

On August 2, the survey will be available on the city’s website to anyone, but those results will be distinguished from the randomly selected population.

The survey will conclude on August 16.

City staff will present survey results to the Naperville City Council and the community in early October.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!