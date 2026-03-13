The Fox and the Fable marks new chapter for Naperville native

Naperville native Amanda Klousnitzer-Hutchens’s lifelong love of reading drove her to start a new business venture, The Fox and the Fable, a mobile bookstore.

“When we relocated to Yorkville, we realized there was not a local bookstore,” said Amanda Klousnitzer-Hutchens. “And so I thought, ‘Oh, what if I can bring books to community spaces all along the Fox River?”

The idea came to her during her friend’s book retreat, where she saw a mobile bookstore for the first time. That was a novel concept she couldn’t stop thinking about.

“I just remember she asked, ‘What do you think? Do you think I could do this?’” said Mallory Anderko. “I was like ‘Absolutely you could do this, and I’ll be your number one fan.’”

Transforming the trailer

That encouragement turned into action.

“I came home from the retreat, I turned to my husband and said, I want to do that,” said Klousnitzer-Hutchens. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s go all in.’”

That’s exactly what she did, saving up $15,000 to buy a trailer. She then spent six months painting, putting in flooring, adding in art, and overall transforming the cargo trailer into a cozy, story-filled space with the help of her family.

“I helped stock books and I helped pick out books,” said her daughter Harriet Klousnitzer-Hutchens.

Books of all genres and for all ages, plus other merchandise, line the shelves.

The Fox and the Fable launch event

Bookworms got the first glimpse of the finished product at a launch event outside Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville on Thursday evening.

“It’s amazing what you can do with an empty trailer, and it looks really homey and what a reader would love to be a part of,” said Anderko “I’m really proud of her.”

Klousnitzer-Hutchens also held a book swap event inside the brewery.

Teacher’s touching inspiration

Klousnitzer-Hutchens says her love of reading started at a young age, motivated by her first-grade teacher who helped her overcome early struggles with phonics.

“She gave me that one-on-one help that I needed and it just took off and I’ve been an avid reader ever since,” said Klousnitzer-Hutchens.

That teacher, Nancy Steinberger, now retired, made a surprise visit to see her former student’s new business venture.

“It means the world to me to see a former first grader with a love of books – and she will admit, she struggled with reading but became a greater reader and obviously loves it and wants to share it with the world,” said Nancy Steinberger.

With plans in the works for a future book club, the Fox and the Fable Mobile Bookstore will continue to bring stories to readers all across the Fox Valley area.

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