The Fresh Market opens its first Naperville location

With a ceremonial breaking of bread, The Fresh Market opened its new location in Naperville at 204 S. Route 59 on Wednesday: its first in the city, and sixth in Illinois.

Bringing the business to Naperville seemed like a great fit, company officials said.

“It’s a growing community. It’s known as one of the best communities in America to raise a family, to live…the infrastructure, the city itself is fantastic. We wanted to be a part of that. We think that our brand fits in well here,” said The Fresh Market Chief Operating Officer Brian Johnson.

Fresh offerings range from bakery to hot to-go items

And that brand is exactly what the name implies – an abundance of fresh food, with offerings ranging from grab-and-go bakery treats to full and self-service coffee stations to in-house hot to-go items like pizza and barbecue.

“We’re not just another grocery store. We pride ourselves on offering impeccable hospitality. Again, the freshest produce that you can buy, the freshest meat, the highest quality meats, including prime that you can buy, and Wagyu, fresh baked products in our bakery, meal solutions in the deli, and then an interesting assortment in grocery. And all of that in a relaxing, warm environment,” said Johnson.

New occupant in Westridge Court shopping center

The nearly 26,000 square-foot store has taken up residence in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse on the north end of the Westridge Court shopping center – a welcome fill for that space, said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

“It’s exciting to see (The) Fresh Market with this brand new concept right here in our city. Naperville is so fortunate to have such a variety of grocery stores and shopping experiences, and I think this is going to be a great addition right here at the corner of Route 59 and Jefferson,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

Giving back part of The Fresh Market’s opening celebration

Excited shoppers were ushered in after the opening ceremony to get their fill of fresh samples – including a chunk from a giant parmesan cheese wheel – with some taking home gift baskets and gift cards.

But the giveaways weren’t just for customers…the store also presented a sizable check to the Northern Illinois Food Bank as a gesture of goodwill and as part of an ongoing partnership.

“We’re delighted to be here to welcome The Fresh Market to Naperville. And they were so gracious and made such an immediate impact on our community by donating a gift of $2,000. They also will be donating food to the food bank on an ongoing, regular basis, and we’re very grateful for that,” said Northern Illinois Food Bank senior director of philanthropy Gina Gramarosso.

The Fresh Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, with hopes to become a favorite in the community.

”We provide impeccable hospitality. We want to provide service at a level that exceeds what our guests’ expectations are, and we want to treat them like a guest in our home,” said Johnson.

