The George set to open in downtown Naperville on Thursday 

New restaurant The George is set to open its doors in downtown Naperville on Thursday afternoon.

A restaurant concept paying homage to Naperville’s history

The concept, led by owners Will Cullen and Dave Miller, was created to pay homage to George Laird, who constructed the Naperville Pre-Emption House at Main Street and Chicago Avenue in 1834, as well as other Georges in Naperville’s history.

“The first inn and tavern in Naperville was built by a gentleman with the first name of George. Obviously, Mayor George Pradel had a big impact on the city of Naperville here. A lot of people [who] helped build Naperville were named George, and this is a tribute to them,” said Will Cullen, co-owner of The George.

Other notable Georges in Naperville history include Judge Winfred George Knoch, a Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and the George Martin family, part of whose estate became the 13-acre site that now houses Naper Settlement.

Serving classic American tavern fare

Located at the former Bev’s location at 245 S. Washington St., The George will offer classic American tavern fare, such as steak frites, chicken sandwiches, salmon, and the Badge 13 burger, which pays tribute to former Naperville Mayor George Pradel.

“He was originally an officer here in town, and that was his badge number,” said Cullen.

The George will also serve a variety of alcoholic beverages, including cocktails, wine, and both draft and bottled beer.

Keeping to the tavern style, the restaurant features a warm interior with a vintage design that incorporates antiques, horse imagery, and hidden nods to Georges in Naperville history, as well as others beyond the city.

On the outside, the restaurant features a patio area with a pergola, ambient lighting, and a fire pit.

Opening on Thursday afternoon

After eight months of planning and work, The George opens to the public on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“A lot of those features, I think, are going to be really good. Then, with our consistent food at approachable pricing, I think it will kind of set us apart,” said Cullen.

