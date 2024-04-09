The Hobson Oak lives on with a new brew

Beer fans can join history nerds in celebrating the latest Hobson Oak brew from Noon Whistle Brewing. Hobson Oak White Peach Wood IPA was unveiled to the brewery’s patrons on April 4.

“We were one of the lucky ones picked, and we wanted to do a different twist on it, so we wanted to actually make an IPA with a light oak flavor and we also use some peach juice in it as well.” said Noon Whistle Brewery Owner Paul Kreiner. “Upfront, you’re going to get all the the nose is going to be all the hops that we used in the beer. Then you’re going to taste the peach. And then at the final you’ll taste a little bit of the oak.”

Noon Whistle Brewing’s Hobson Oak White Peach Wood IPA

Hobson Oak White Peach Wood IPA, is the fourth beer to be created from the Hobson Oak. The well-known, long-standing burr oak tree was taken down in 2016 due to decay. Its wood and acorns were salvaged to continue its legacy beyond its roots.

“So the Hobson Oak is about 250 years old, it’s set off Hobson and Green Road forever, and they were gonna take it down and turn it into wood chips, and we decided to save it and use it for local artwork and other cool stuff like make beer”, said Naperville Outdoor Association President Matt Sharritt.

Noon Whistle took those wood chips made from slabs from the tree, aged them for just over a week, then extracted the oak flavors for their new brew.

Benefits the Naperville Outdoor Alliance

The IPA is available at the brewery but for a limited time only. Noon Whistle will be donating a dollar per pint and two dollars per four-pack to the Naperville Outdoor Alliance, which supports the recreation needs and desires of the residents of Naperville.

So once again, "It's a community thing. Right. So we are here sharing, what has been growing here for 250 years within one of our beers. So what a great way to be a part of what's happening with the Hops Know project, as well as tasting it and coming in and talk to us about it, said Kreiner.

Branching out their brews, by tapping into the roots of the community. I’m Angela Hager.

