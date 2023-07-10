The Islamic Center of Naperville hosts third annual Eid Fest

The Islamic Center of Naperville hosted Eid Fest at the TOCA Sports Complex after celebrating the second major Islamic holiday, Eid al-Adha, last week.

Eid Fest

“Eid fest is a celebration to bring the community together. After our second Eid, we have two Eids as Muslims, and so Eid al-Adha, and so it’s just a way to bring the community together to celebrate. We get approximately about 1000 to 2000 people. We had initially started with 500, then it’s grown and grown,” said Eid Fest Volunteer Organizer Durdana Rahman.

Eid Fest benefits local Islamic businesses

“It also gives the opportunity for the vendors to showcase their goods and food. A lot of the vendors come from Naperville, many of them from just the outskirts of Naperville, and it allows them to then bring in more customers in the future,” said Rahman.

“We have thousands of Muslims in the local area, and it’s, you know, oftentimes when because of school or work, they often don’t get to meet everybody in the congregation. So this is a great time for them to come. And also, it’s a great way to donate to the mosque as well,” said Rahman.

