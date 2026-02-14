The Matrix Club closes, forcing groups to find new event spaces

The Matrix Club is now closed, after having been evicted from its space at 808 S. Route 59, as confirmed by both the business and its landlord, building management company Project Naperville.

Landlord claims business owes $1.4 million, Matrix Club disputes

The landlord is claiming the business owes around $1.4 million in unpaid dues, including rent, which they allege was not paid for part of 2024 and the entirety of 2025, as well as construction fees.

Ajay Sunkara, a co-owner of the building management company, said that liens were placed on the property by construction vendors due to nonpayment by The Matrix Club.

“We as landlords became co-defendants of it since Matrix wasn’t paying it. The property was going into foreclosure, and we actually had to step in and pay that money, even though it’s Matrix’s responsibility,” said Sunkara.

A spokesperson for The Matrix Club disputes the claims of unpaid rent and construction fees, saying the eviction case progressed without sufficient evidence, including detailed bills. They say they paid some landlord-related expenses during their initial $16 million investment for construction at the property, which should be taken into account.

“There never was an attempt to sit down and then compare notes and work something out between the two parties, because, after all, there was this massive investment made into this place,” said a spokesperson for The Matrix Club.

The initial complaint for eviction was filed in DuPage County court on March 18, 2025, with an eviction order shown to be filed Dec. 16, 2025, eventually resulting in The Matrix Club moving out of the building on Thursday.

The ownership of The Matrix Club says they are appealing the matter.

Monetary claims have yet to be resolved, with DuPage County court documents showing proceedings on the rent claim continued to Feb. 23.

Local groups now searching for new venues for previously planned events

The Matrix Club first opened in September 2023, serving as a space to host proms, galas, dinners, and other events. Its closure has now left local groups and organizations making quick pivots to find new venues for their previously planned events with The Matrix Club.

That includes at least three local proms – those of Naperville Central High School, Neuqua Valley High School, and Metea Valley High School. A spokesperson for Naperville School District 203 says Naperville Central has found a new venue for the prom’s originally scheduled day and time.

The Daily Herald reports that Neuqua Valley has also found an alternate, moving to a hotel location sometime in April. Metea Valley had been scheduled to host its prom at The Matrix Club on Friday, April 24. As of the time of this posting, a replacement venue had not been verified by the school district.

Local organizations have also had to shift plans, including the Illinois Conservatory for the Arts, whose “A Night of Broadway – An Evening in Concert” event slated for Feb. 21 will now be moved to the Hotel Arista.

Little Friends’ 49th Annual Little Friends Benefit Auction slated for March 7 will now be held at Embassy Suites, and the April 16 NEF Annual Breakfast Benefit: Where Potential Takes Flight will now move to Boback’s Signature Events.

Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau helping with rebooking

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said he was “disappointed” to hear of the closure.

“In a short time, it became a place where people gathered for celebrations, performances, and meaningful moments and I’m thinking especially of the customers, employees, vendors, and families impacted,” Wehrli said in a statement.

The mayor said the Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau is working with event organizers who now need to rebook.

“The goal is to quickly match needs with available venue space, help secure new dates, and make the rebooking process as smooth as possible so the focus can stay on the guests, not the logistics,” Wehrli said.

