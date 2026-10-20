The Morton Arboretum adding solar panels to help electric needs

The Morton Arboretum began constructing an on-site solar installation this month to help with the organization’s annual electrical needs, according to a press release.

The arboretum said the solar array would cover almost all of the yearly electrical needs, generating more than 3 million kilowatt-hours annually.

Solar installation contributes to environmental mission

The press release called the solar installation a milestone in the arboretum’s mission of sustainability, helping support climate conditions that keep trees flourishing.

“As an environmental organization, we have the opportunity to inspire our one million annual visitors and the broader community by pursuing sustainability and conservation solutions in our operations,” added Rachel Novick, the arboretum’s director of sustainability.

President and CEO Jill Koski said the solar panel array demonstrates how the arboretum is leading by example.

“We strive to model sustainable practices for other arboreta, public gardens and community members. This solar array represents one aspect of our multifaceted commitment to environmental leadership and will make our operations more sustainable for decades to come,” she said.

The installation is planned to be added to a south-facing hill, with the press release noting that it will use less than half of the land required for “a traditional array.”

Partnership helps operate solar array

The array itself will be built, owned and operated by Madison Energy Infrastructure, a firm out of New York and Virginia. The firm’s website says the company specializes in rooftop and canopy solar arrays.

Chief Development Officer at MEI Ryan Coakley praised the partnership in the press release.

“There’s no better example than helping an institution like the Arboretum lower its operating costs so more of its resources go toward its mission,” said Coakley.

Featured image: Rendering of The Morton Arboretum’s new solar installation. Image courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

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