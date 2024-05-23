The Morton Arboretum unveils Wonder Woods mini golf course

Golfers and arborists can hit the greens at The Morton Arboretum’s new mini golf course, which focuses on the world of trees and Illinois ecosystems.

“We have a new experience this year during the summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day called Wonder Woods,” said Amy Scott, Head of Exhibitions at The Morton Arboretum. “It’s our new nine-hole mini golf course, and we’re very excited.”

Nine holes of mini golf and biodiversity education

Wonder Woods can be found on the Arboretum’s west lawn near the visitor center. Each hole offers a unique lesson on area biodiversity and the research of Arboretum scientists.

“We have larger-than-life mushrooms, bugs, and acorns,” said Scott. “We touch upon a lot of different fun facts about diversity and the ecosystem and the need for trees in urban environments in fun ways like a foosball hole that you can get a little competitive with, or putting through a canopy of trees.”

The course has been in the works at The Morton Arboretum for the past two years.

“This is our first year doing this, and this is really based off the work that our scientists do,” said Scott. “We worked with them to learn more about their scientific concepts and themes they’re researching.”

Wonder Woods tickets available now

Mini golf tickets are available on the Arboretum’s website or in person. The experience is open to both members and non-members.

“We suggest you do buy tickets online in advance,” said Scott. “Tickets are in addition to general admission if capacity allows, though if you’re here for a visit, you might want to stop by and see if there’s a way for you to play at that time.”

Wonder Woods will be open from Friday, May 24 through Monday, Sept. 2. The course will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and the last tee time is at 5 p.m. each day.

Scott is excited for Arboretum attendees to experience the botanical garden and research center’s first mini golf course this summer.

“We just think this is a great way to spend time with your friends and family,” said Scott. “You connect with nature, and also you develop an appreciation for trees and the science that we do here.”

