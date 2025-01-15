The struggle to keep New Year’s resolutions

Why do so many give up on their New Year’s resolutions? Every new year, resolutions are made, and every year, they’re then often broken. There’s even a day for it: Quitter’s Day, which falls on the second Friday of January.

It’s not the resolution…it’s the reality

Wynne Lacey, a therapist with Grow Wellness group, says breaking resolutions isn’t about giving up.

“I actually don’t think that we break or don’t keep our resolutions. I think we make resolutions that are not sustainable,” said Lacey.

The belief in control means people are more likely to break resolutions

Lacey gives an example of believing that we can control all the outcomes in our lives.

“Like going to college and then getting a spouse and then getting the white picket fence and then getting the career,” said Lacey. “And so there’s a very separate part of our mind that sort of tries to make that happen. And it’s actually not even true. It’s not reality.”

Lacey believes this can be a burden on the nervous system.

“There’s an anxiety issue in this country, you know, and maybe even around the world. Everyone is obsessed with controlling and it’s becoming a mental health crisis. So yeah, I think it’s a massive burden on our tiny little, you know, nervous systems and brains to think that we’re controlling things that are way outside of our control,” said Lacey.

When a resolution is set, sometimes factors negating it are out of the control of the individual. For example, someone makes a resolution to save money…but then an unexpected expense arises, like a car repair. In light of the obstacle, the person gives up.

How to keep New Year’s resolutions

Lacey says keeping a resolution is sometimes about allowing a reasonable time to see it through.

“So if I were going to set a New Year’s resolution, let’s pick an obvious one – losing weight,” said Lacey. “That’s probably always top of mind for a lot of people…I would spend all of January practicing acceptance, and I would do that very specifically. I would stand on the scale and I would look down at the scale. And as I feel my little tiny cute nervous system trying to control this, I would say I accept this weight and I fully love myself where I am.”

Lacey says she would then spend the month of February learning about all the things that determine weight like age, hormones, or even the amount of sleep someone gets.

“And then maybe in the spring I would say, okay, if I’m in acceptance, if I am now full of some new knowledge, what’s a true behavior that I could start to implement that is in cooperation, not control, but cooperation with all of these factors?” continued Lacey.

This cooperation can help build new behaviors, Lacey says, so people can achieve the results they want.

