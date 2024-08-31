The sun sets on summer with Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling

The city is bidding farewell to summer with its long-standing tradition, the Naperville Jaycee’s annual Last Fling. The four-day fundraising event hosted along Jackson Ave in downtown Naperville kicked off Friday afternoon.

“We come together, we have a big party at the end of the summer, and we have bands, we have a carnival, we have a business expo, we have special events, we have a Labor Day parade, and we hope to raise a lot of money to give back to local nonprofits,” said Danielle Tufano, co-director of the Last Fling.

The 2024 Last Fling

A big focus this year is the music lineup, which features a wide range of tunes from 80’s throwback groups to 90’s pop, acoustic performances, and some classic rock and roll.

“Sixteen Candles is making their return, we love working with them, as well as 90s pop nation, The Ron Burgundy’s, Motown Nation, The Chain, a great Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Heart to HeartBreaker. Like I said, there’s a little bit of something for everyone, as far as entertainment is concerned,” said Tufano.

Alongside the music are several family fun activities, including carnival rides for all ages. Favorites like the Freak Out and Zero Gravity have returned for those who dare to step on, while the Carnival Train and Tea Cups are also available for a smoother ride.

To hop on the fun, guests can purchase a mega pass for unlimited rides throughout the weekend, one-day passes, or single tickets. Other activities include carnival games, karate demonstrations, giant slides, and more.

“We’ve always made sure with our carnival partners to make sure that there’s a variety for everybody to enjoy,” said Tufano.

As in past years, there’s no shortage of food and beverage options at the Fling, from carnival food and burgers to lemonade and adult drinks.

New this year is Nautical Bowls, a superfood smoothie franchise that opened in Naperville in 2023.

“Being out in the community, getting involved with the community, and also showcasing our delicious food that’s also healthy for you, it’s great, said Doug Amundson, owner of Nautical Bowls in Naperville.

Closing summer with the Last Fling Labor Day parade

The Last Fling weekend culminates in the Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. by Naperville North High School.

This year’s parade is extra special as the Naperville Jaycees will pay tribute to founding member and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senator Al DeGeeter. The group will be collecting donations for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a request from the DeGeeter family.

“He was always here supporting us, supporting the organization, helping coach new members, making them feel welcome. He was just our biggest cheerleader and it was just the least that we could do to show him how much we appreciate everything that he did for our organization, and really to honor him and honor his family,” said Tufano.

An event made possible through its volunteers

DeGeeter was well known for his service to his community through volunteerism. A service that the Naperville Jaycees appreciates from all its members.

“It takes a village to put together an event like this,” said Tufano.

It’s the people in the Naperville Jaycees and supporting organizations who make the Last Fling a summer-closing staple in Naperville.

The full lineup of fun and running hours can be found on the Naperville Jaycees website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!