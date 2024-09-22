“The Third Gilmore Girl” author Kelly Bishop comes to Naperville

Tony-award winning actress Kelly Bishop stopped by the Yellow Box Theatre at Community Christian Church in Naperville on Friday, September 20 to discuss her book “The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir.”

“I’m delighted to be here to see all of you,” said Bishop. “They told me this was a big deal.”

Bishop starred as Emily Gilmore, the matriarch of the family, mother to Lorelai, and grandmother to Rory on the show “Gilmore Girls.” Bishop’s career has spanned six decades, from Broadway to Hollywood. Her book shares stories from her life and some lessons she’s learned along the way.

“Gilmore Girls” fans share their love for Kelly Bishop

Fans flocked to the Yellow Box Theater for a chance to listen to the author and actress.

“When I was young I started watching the show,” says “Gilmore Girls” fan Kimmy Matas, “and I got my mom interested in watching it. Obviously ‘Gilmore Girls” is a mother-daughter thing so it worked out.”

“We watched every episode together, and we’ve watched them multiple times,” adds Debbie Matas, Kimmy’s mother.

“I’m a massive ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan, and I saw Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) in May when she came to London. I’ve come here today to see Kelly Bishop. I’m just a massive fan. I’ve gone to Connecticut to do the ‘Gilmore Girls’ tour, so I’m here and I’m excited,” says Emma Jones, who came from London, England to be at this event.

The sold-out event, put on by Anderson’s Bookshop featured an author talk and an audience Q&A.

“We have a ‘she’s the Rory to my Lorelai’ and ‘I’m the Lorelai to her Rory’ shirts,” say Trisha Honkoski about her daughter Ally, “but she’s outgrown it since the ‘Year in the Life” came out, which we wore and ate all the junk food that Thanksgiving weekend, so we’re very excited to be here.”

