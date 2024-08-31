These 5 Naperville companies rank among nation’s fastest-growing businesses

The fastest-growing businesses in Naperville are also among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to a new listing.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, and five based in Naperville — plus another headquartered in Lombard with a longtime Naperville presence — made this year’s list.

Companies earn their spots based on percentage revenue growth during the past three years. Ranked between No. 571 and No. 4,528, these Naperville companies, and others on the list, “show where the economy is going,” according to Inc., a business magazine that calls itself “the voice of the American entrepreneur.”

Naperville companies landing on fastest-growing businesses list

Here’s a look at the local businesses that made the list:

No. 571: Grow Wellness Group

This therapy, counseling and wellness business occupies a handful of small offices inside 5th Avenue Station at the historic Kroehler Manufacturing building, 200 E. 5th Ave. at 5th Ave. Established in 2019 with two co-founding therapists, the group now has about 60 clinicians, and the revenue growth to go with it — up 791% between 2020 and 2023.

No. 2,497: Waident Technology Solutions

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this IT and cybersecurity firm was founded to “put people first, tech second.” At 1809 N. Mill St., Suite A — and with sites in Chicago and Brookfield, Wisc. — Waident’s revenue growth of 208% during the past three years ranked the company among the top half of businesses on Inc.’s list.

No. 2,597: AiRo Digital Labs

“It’s possible with AiRo,” says the slogan of this AI and cloud computing-focused business located at 1755 Park St., Suite 200. The company, which also has an office in Oklahoma and three offices overseas in India, recorded 197% growth in revenue during the period considered for this year’s Inc. listing.

No. 2,663: Vetnique Labs, LLC

“Created by vets for healthy pets,” this animal-friendly company at 1748 W. Jefferson Ave., Suite 160, offers supplements and health products to solve common problems for cats and dogs, such as allergies, digestive issues and joint problems. Vetnique Labs showed 191% growth between 2020 and 2023 to earn its spot near the middle of the Inc. 5000.

No. 3,013: Impact Advisors

At 400 E. Diehl Road, Suite 190, this healthcare management consulting firm has built a “culture that attracts and engages the industry’s most talented, passionate professionals of the highest integrity.” This mindset helped Impact Advisors grow its revenue by 166% from 2020 to 2023.

No. 4,528: Blooming Color

Longtime Naperville commercial printing company Blooming Color (founded in 1988 as Minuteman Press), is now based in Lombard, and showed 90% growth during the past three years to earn its spot among the Inc. 5000. The Naperville shop at 1577 Naperville-Wheaton Road is still open for printing nearly four decades after its founding.

Naperville-area businesses securing a spot

Several companies in the Naperville area also made the list. These include:

