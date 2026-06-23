Three men arrested for alleged armed robbery in Naperville

Three men are facing several felony charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident that took place on June 18 in Naperville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

19-year-olds Jalen Green of Naperville and Davyon Toney of Oswego are charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of mob action, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Montgomery resident Tyrell Mays, also 19, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of mob action.

Men allegedly robbed two women in Naperville

Naperville police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 1700 block of West Ogden Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Authorities say two female victims had come to the area so that one could fight Mays, whom they knew. As they fought, Toney and Green allegedly “displayed a handgun, battered the second victim, and took the victims’ belongings, including a backpack containing a firearm,” per the news release. Then, all three men fled on foot.

Mays was found shortly thereafter, allegedly in possession of the stolen firearm and trying to leave in a ride-share. Green was later identified as another suspect, and a search warrant was executed at his home that afternoon, where he and Toney were arrested.

Naperville police chief denounces crimes

Police also recovered the handgun used in the alleged robbery and items stolen during the incident.

“Violent crimes such as armed robbery have no place in our community. These charges reflect the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of the Naperville Police Department to aggressively investigate violent crimes, seek justice for victims, and hold those responsible accountable,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Arres commended the officers whose work was “instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

“Their efforts demonstrate the strength of a department-wide approach to public safety and our unwavering commitment to protecting our community,” he said.

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