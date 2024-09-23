Three Naperville schools named as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three Naperville schools have been named among the 356 schools in the country chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2024.

Naperville School District 203’s Naperville Central High School and Scott Elementary School, along with Indian Prairie School District 204’s Neuqua Valley High School, were all chosen for the honor.

Recognizing schools for academic excellence, closing achievement gaps

The award recognizes both public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic excellence as an Exemplary High Performing School or for their work in closing achievement gaps among different student groups as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.

Schools may also be recognized for both categories.

All three Naperville schools landed their awards for being among the Exemplary High Performing Schools.

‘Testament to exceptional achievements’

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona noted in a press release that the award is “a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators” at the schools chosen.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities,” said Cardona. “As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Strong educational foundation, school community support leads to award

The principals of both District 203 schools given the honor gave praise to students and their school communities as a whole in a set of Instagram posts from the district.

“This honor reinforces our belief that ‘Together We Can’ hold all students to high expectations and expect success for every child, every day,” said Scott Elementary School Principal Hugh Boger.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support from our families and community, which plays a huge role in the success of every Redhawk,” said Naperville Central High School Principal Jackie Thornton.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian B. Talley said in a news release the credit for Neuqua Valley’s achievement lies not only with the school’s students and staff, but also with the educational strength from the students’ past.

“We celebrate Neuqua Valley High School on their achievement,” Talley said. “This achievement is not the result of one person or one year. Rather, it is a culmination of years of hard work from the staff at the school as well as the feeder schools that prepared the students for high school. This award also celebrates the hard work of the students and their families.”

The three Naperville schools were among 18 in Illinois chosen for the honor this year.

National Blue Ribbon Award denotes exemplary education

According to the U.S. Department of Education, having the flag or emblem noting the National Blue Ribbon achievement at a school signifies its commitment to an exceptional education, both in teaching and learning.

The department takes into account data such as assessment results, student subgroup performance, and graduation rates when making its selections for the honor.

Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Education

