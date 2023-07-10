TMZ says Jamie Foxx spotted at Topgolf in Naperville on Saturday

TMZ is reporting that actor Jamie Foxx was seen at Topgolf in Naperville around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“Just regular Jamie,” eyewitness says

The site shared video of what appears to be Foxx putting away a golf club and walking around the facility at 3211 Odyssey Ct. According to TMZ, an eyewitness said that Foxx appeared to be doing well.

“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” the eyewitness told TMZ, adding, “He was just regular Jamie.”

The eyewitness also commented that Foxx seemed to have a better swing than his companions at the venue. Foxx reportedly won during the outing.

An official at Topgolf in Naperville said they could neither confirm or deny the information.

In Chicago area recovering from medical emergency, reports say

According to TMZ, Foxx has been at a facility in Chicago since late April, where he’s been recovering from a medical emergency he had earlier that month.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx had reported on April 12 that her father had experienced a “medical complication” the day before.

In the statement, she said, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.” She continued, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 3, the actor shared a message on Instagram saying “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

No medical details have been shared about Foxx’s health scare.

Foxx spotted on boat ride as well

The actor was also seen out and about on a boat ride on the Chicago River on July 9, according to another report by TMZ.

