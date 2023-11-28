To keep your holidays healthy the DuPage County Health Department recommends immunizations to avoid illness

In preparation for the holiday season, the DuPage County Health Department urges families and individuals to get their updated vaccines to help avoid getting and spreading COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Who should get updated vaccines?

It is strongly recommended that everyone six months and older, people with chronic health conditions, and those who are pregnant get an updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

“COVID-19 is still a health threat for many people, and last winter, COVID-19, flu and RSV spread widely at the same time,” said Adam Forker the Executive Director at the DuPage County Health Department in a press release.

During the winter months, it is common to see a rise in RSV numbers. Much like COVID-19 and the flu, RSV causes respiratory infections that can lead to serious illness or even death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends new RSV immunizations for infants, young children, and adults aged 60 and older.

“Immunizations are the most powerful tools we have to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19, flu, and RSV. They are especially important for those at higher risk of complications,” said Forker.

Can you get multiple vaccines at once?

The DuPage County Health Department says that COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be safely administered together. For those 60 or older, the RSV vaccine can also be safely administered with the COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

The CDC recommends discussing RSV immunization with your doctor to see if it is necessary for your medical situation.

Eligible children can receive updated vaccines through the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program by contacting the DuPage County Health Department at (630) 682-7400. Updated vaccines are accessible at retail pharmacies and most doctor’s offices. To find a vacation location nearby, visit www.vaccines.gov.

Tips to staying healthy

The DuPage County Health Department offers a couple of tips to help stay healthy, including:

Get immunized against COVID-19, flu, and RSV if eligible.

Stay at home if you feel unwell.

Seek treatment if you test positive for any illness to get prescribed medication.

Wear a mask when sick or to protect yourself from illness.

Prioritize good eating, sleeping, and exercise habits.

Six Influenza ICU cases in DuPage County

As of October, the DuPage County Health Department reports six influenza intensive-care unit (ICU) hospitalizations in DuPage County, two of those being deaths. There have been no pediatric ICU hospitalizations or deaths reported.

