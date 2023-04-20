Tornado watch for 16 Illinois counties, including Will, DuPage until 8 p.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for the Naperville area, along with 16 counties in Illinois, until 8 p.m. tonight.

Storm front moving through in late afternoon

The alert has been issued ahead of a line of storms that is predicted to move through later this afternoon, and into the evening.

The storms may bring hail of up to two inches, damaging winds of up to 75 mph, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Counties included in the watch are:

Cook

DuPage

Grundy

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

Lake

McHenry

Will

Boone

DeKalb

LaSalle

Lee

Ogle

Winnebago

Livingston

Be weather watchful

Officials advise the public to have multiple alerts set up to receive weather warnings and monitor the forecast. Remember, outdoor sirens are meant for those who are outside. A weather radio, or weather alert app on a mobile device, can keep those inside better informed.

Best spots to shelter

In the event of a tornado, if indoors, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advises that shelter can be taken in a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest level of a building. It’s best to stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.

If outside when a tornado warning sounds, if you can get to a sturdy building safely, you should do so. If not, do not get under an overpass or bridge, a low flat location is a better spot. Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

If you are stuck in a car and cannot get to a building or to an area lower than the level of the roadway, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends you park outside of traffic lanes, and put your seat belt on. Get low with your head below windows and cover your head with your hands as well as a coat or other cushion if possible.

