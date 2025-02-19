Trash compactor fire behind Naperville Savers causes $8K in damages

A fire in a trash compactor behind Savers thrift store in Naperville on Wednesday caused an estimated $8,000 in damages, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire sparked in large trash compactor

The blaze sparked just after 9 a.m. in the large 60-to-80-yard trash compactor outside of the shop at 1125 E. Ogden Ave., activating a fire alarm. When crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming the compactor.

Due to how close it was to the building, the alarm was upgraded, bringing more crew to the scene.

Large content in compactor required ‘extensive overhaul operations’ to extinguish

The fire was able to be contained to the compactor and was brought under control within 15 minutes. Authorities noted that the fullness of the compactor prompted “extensive overhaul operations” to completely put the fire out.

Fire unintentional in nature

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire was not disclosed, but officials said it was unintentional in nature. The building remained habitable, and was turned back over to management.

