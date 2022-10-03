Trick-or-Treat Fun Coming to Naperville Safety Town

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat at Safety Town on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the 22nd year for the event.

Fun Treats And Toys For The Taking

The Safety Town Trick-or-Treat is designed for kids aged three through 12, though younger kids are welcome as well. It will feature activity stations and many local businesses handing out treats, toys, coupons, and more, within the kid-sized city campus. Most treats will be nut free, but if children have an allergy, their parents are encouraged to check with the sponsor on what they’re handing out. Kids are encouraged to wear a costume and bring along a bag to collect all those goodies.

Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips

But the event isn’t all about the treats. It’s also a chance for kids to learn important lessons about how to trick-or-treat safely, like which homes are safe to go to, or the importance of checking candy after you’ve gathered it all before eating.

More Details

The cost is $10 per family, with those attending also asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Tickets are now available through the SimpleTix platform. Admission is by time slot. Naperville Safety Town is located at 1320 Aurora Avenue in Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!