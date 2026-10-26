Turning Pointe’s pumpkin race rolls into its 10th year in Naperville

The pumpkins are on a roll as Turning Pointe Autism Foundation celebrated a decade of pumpkin races in Naperville.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rotary Hill, Turning Pointe students and community members gathered for pumpkin-powered fun while supporting adults with autism.

Racing into double digits

“Today is the 10th anniversary of these races, which gives our adults with autism an opportunity for paid work experience,” said Carrie Provenzale, executive director at Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. “They pack and sell over 400 kits this year, so that people all over the country can race pumpkins.”

Participants can build their pumpkin at home, or show up and make a kit at the event.

“We actually drill axles through the pumpkin, attach four skateboard wheels. You can use some straps to adjust your alignment,” Provenzale said.

One pumpkin racer, Josh Day, competed for the first time this year. His gold-painted pumpkin made it to the semi-finals.

“It was pretty exciting. I did not think I’d do that good,” Day said. “It’s been fun watching the pumpkins and racing mine.”

Keeping community support rolling

The foundation also partners with KidsMatter, Weston Bridges and Moose & Me Bakery. Event sponsors compete as well.

“Each of our classrooms decorated and prepared their own races, and then it opens up for the community. We have a lot of sponsor races and partnership races, and then the general community races will begin. But only one person will be the pumpkin race winner for 2026,” Provenzale said.

While she enjoys watching the races, Provenzale said the thing she looks forward to is seeing the foundation students be together with the community.

“Too often, our families feel like they’re living in isolation. But when I get to see our families here racing pumpkins alongside other people from the community… it’s such a feel-good to have the community supporting them directly,” Provenzale said.

Photojournalists: Patrick Codo & Matt Lauterbach

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