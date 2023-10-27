Two Bostons hold annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat pet parade

Hundreds of pups and their owners took to the streets of downtown Naperville on Thursday night for Two Bostons’ annual Trick-or-Treat Pet Parade.

Costumed pups and owners

Both the dogs and many of their walkers came in costume, ready for the night’s fun.

“People get so creative. I mean, you get some dogs who they’ll literally just have a pumpkin bandana on, and it’s super cute, and you’ll have other ones where you’ve got a family of six, and they’re all in costume, and they’ve got a theme going. We usually have a Star Wars people, you know, family that comes every year,” said Two Bostons store manager Todd Tietz.

Two parades with plenty of treats

There are two parades set an hour apart, with the pooches getting a chance to go to 13 different stores around Naperville for a pet-friendly trick-or-treating experience.

“We provide all the treats, so all the treats are great, high quality. You know, our vendors do a lot of support for us. It’s a lot of work, but we love doing it every single year,” said Tietz.

Return the “customers” part of the draw

The event gives a chance for pet owners to have a little fun and for the business to draw in new customers.

“The great thing about the pet parade is a lot of people come who usually don’t shop here with us, but they come, and they experience the parade. They get to try 13 different treats. You know, they get exposed to the store, and then, you know, they start coming back,” said Tietz.

Besides the parade and the treats, families and their dogs got a chance for the “puparazzi” to capture the action with a photo backdrop. And there were also awards handed out for best costumes for the night. Some of the “top dogs” this year were dressed as medical patients and pharmaceutical items, sushi chefs, and pink Barbie outfits.

