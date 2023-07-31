Two Broadway stars set to shine at Paramount gala and concert

Two of Broadway’s biggest stars will bring their talents to downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd, for a one-night-only event on Friday, October 20.

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster is a fundraising gala and concert for the Paramount Theatre. The night begins with a reception and sit-down dinner at 5 p.m. at the North Island Center, 8 E. Galena Blvd., and is followed by the concert at 8 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award winner and also has a connection to Paramount Artistic Director, Jim Corti. Corti and Mitchell performed together in the first Broadway production of Ragtime and met up again last March for the 25th anniversary Ragtime Reunion Concert.

Foster is a two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer. Most recently, she was on stage for the Broadway revival of The Music Man opposite of Hugh Jackman. Her efforts in that musical earned her the 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

“Paramount Theatre has a long history of bringing world-class entertainment to its community, but megastars from Broadway like Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, together on our beautiful stage, on the same night? That’s a concert not to be missed,” said Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre, adding, “By attending this fundraising concert, our patrons will not only enjoy unforgettable live performances, but also support Paramount’s ongoing mission.”

Ticket information

Paramount Theatre will be donating tickets to the event to local youth in an effort to bring new and young audiences to witness Broadway-level talent on their home stage.

Tables of 10 are available for the pre-show gala, and include the pre-show gala, concert, premium or preferred seating, with a limited number of individual tickets available as well.

Guests may also choose to just purchase tickets to the concert. More information about all the purchase options can be found on the Paramount Theatre website, or through phone at (630) 896-6666.

All proceeds from the evening will support programming at Paramount Theatre, Paramount School of Arts and to help fund outreach programs.

