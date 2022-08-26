Two children, their mom and a dog safely escaped a hotel fire this afternoon on the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road in Naperville, thanks to the help of the Naperville Fire Department (NFD).

What Happened

The NFD responded to the four-story hotel just after 12:30 p.m. today, according to a press release from the fire department. Upon arrival, fire crews noted smoke coming from an air conditioning unit on the second floor of the hotel, on the north side. Firefighters described seeing heavy black smoke inside, and flames on the outside of the building. The situation was upgraded to a general alarm, prompting a call for additional teams.

Ladder Rescue

Firefighters used a ground ladder to rescue two children from the window of a room on the second floor. Their mother and a dog were able to exit the hotel by taking the interior stairs.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire from an interior hallway.

Minor Injuries

After being examined at the scene by EMS, the mother was taken to Edward Hospital with minor injuries. The children were examined as well, then left in the care of their father.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Extra Assistance

Additional help at the scene was provided by the Naperville Police Department. Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District and the Wheaton Fire Department assisted by providing coverage for Naperville fire stations while the Naperville teams were on the scene.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

(note: FILE photo)

