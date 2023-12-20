Two Joliet women arrested for alleged retail theft at Naperville Dick’s Sporting Goods

Two Joliet women were arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Naperville Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2763 W. 75th St.

Kionni Simmons, 22, was charged with felony burglary and felony retail theft and Ada Jane Gregory, 25, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Merchandise allegedly stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Authorities say just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee saw Simmons and Gregory concealing merchandise. The employee informed a Naperville officer who was at the store for an unrelated case.

According to officials, the two suspects left the store with the stolen merchandise, setting off the store’s security alarm, and were then arrested.

Simmons and Gregory were both released from custody on pre-trial release.

Simmons is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Jan. 16.

