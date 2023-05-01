Two Naperville North students host first-ever Asian Youth Arts exhibit

Paintings, sculptures, and live performances were on display at the 95th Street Library last Sunday for the first-ever Asian Youth Arts art exhibition.

About Asian Youth Arts

“So we have art from ink to oil and even performance art as we had a violinist perform and guitarist before. And later we will have a Chinese Yo-Yo performance and we really want to include all ages, all ethnicities, and all forms of art,” said Audrey Yoon, a founder of Asian Youth Arts.

The event was dreamt up by Annie Chang and Audrey Yoon. The two are juniors at Naperville North High School and the founders of Asian Youth Arts, a group of students at Naperville North that are all involved with some form of art.

“We have a lot of friends that are going into art, so we just wanted to use this as a place to be able to promote their artwork,” said Chang.

Help from a Naperville non-profit

To get the event off the ground, they had some help from Naperville non-profit , Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA)

“I found out why they do this and the reason they’re doing it. I thought that was very good. They said there are a lot of talents there and some of them are graduating, or leaving. They may not go into the arts field. However, this is the time that they want to showcase their talents. And I thought that’s a wonderful idea. So we accepted. We became co-sponsor for this project,” said Nancy Chen, founding president of CAWA.

A special moment

For Annie and Audrey, seeing their idea come to life was a special moment

“It’s so cool because it’s so much different than when we have it like on paper just planning it out, but then having it be in real life it’s just amazing to see everyone and like everything coming together for us,” said Chang.

“It was really great. I was really nervous. But seeing the whole product and having people come up to me and telling me like, oh, it turned out really great. It like made me feel really proud of all of our work,” said Yoon.

The two hope the Asian Youth Arts exhibit can become an annual event.

